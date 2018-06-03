Cedric, one of his better games. 03-06-2018 Miguel Ángel Borrás

Real Mallorca 2 - Rayo Majadahonda 1



The first leg of the match-up to decide the overall champions of Segunda B. Both teams promoted anyway, neither fielded anything like full-strength sides.



Majadahonda, with more regular first-teamers than Mallorca, had more of the play in the first half. Shortly before the break, Jeisson was denied by Parera in the Mallorca goal. Otherwise, the first half was unremarkable.



Mallorca showed more intent in the second period. Cedric was fouled in the area and Sabater put away the penalty on 50 minutes. The Nigerian striker, so often wasteful when he was given a run in league matches, added a second six minutes later.



Salva Sevilla, Lago and López were introduced from the subs bench, but it was the visitors who scored the only other goal of the game - Jairo with ten minutes left.