Extra police on the beat during the summer. 28-06-2016 R.I.

The central government delegate to the Balearics, Maria Salom, yesterday stressed to the ministry for the Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, the need for more police in the Balearics, especially during the summer season.

Salom held her first round of talks with the minister since she was appointed to the position on 21 November, in Madrid yesterday morning to discuss issues which are of concern to the Balearics.

But, the main topic on the agendas was security in the Balearics and Salom explained as she emerged from the meeting that one of her primary objectives is to ensure that the very maximum levels of security are in place in the region.

“During the past legislature, the crime rate in the region declined and we want to see that trend continue,” Salom said yesterday.

The central government delegate explained to the minister for the Interior that the holiday is getting longer in the Balearics and that every year, more and more tourists are coming to the region and, as a result, the Balearics need a stronger police force to protect the growing number of visitors.

Following the meeting Zoido, Salom held talks with the director general for Police, German Lopez Iglesias, to whom she expressed the same concerns and stressed the needs the extra security needs of the region.

It appears that during the summer, delegations of foreign police will continue being based on the island to primarily help the police from behind the scenes.

In 2015, two British police officers came on a fact finding mission to Majorca and Ibiza, but the operation was not deemed a success, despite requests from the Balearic authorities for them to return and stay for a longer period.