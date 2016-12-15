A window smashed. 05-12-2016

The wave of break ins to Palma taxis appears to have been solved.

The National Police reported yesterday that they are investigating a minor in connection with the robberies along with charges of resisting arrest and escaping from a juvenile reform centre.

According to the police, the minor was arrested in possession of a hammer which he is alleged to have used to have smashed the windows of the taxis before stealing the takings inside and other items of value.

The police have received over 30 reports over the past few weeks and the investigation remains live with the police neither ruling out further incidents and arrests, for they suspect that the minor currently in custody was not acting alone and may have been also working for a fence who was handling the stolen items.