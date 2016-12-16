Self catering holiday makers will have to be on their best behaviour. 25-08-2011 S. AMENGUAL

The Balearic minister for tourism and vice-president, Biel Barcelo, made it clear yesterday that “holidaymakers who stay in a rented property in a block of apartments will have to follow the rules which are agreed upon and laid down by the owners of the neighbouring apartments”.

The comment came in response to proposals this week that the new tourist law governing tourist rental property will include a clause in which the community of an apartment block, the owners of the properties, will decide if they want properties used as self catering accommodation and if they do, what the rules are.

Barcelo said that with regards to the rules, he was referring to the hours guests must keep and how they may use the communal swimming pool area and other attractions the block in question may offer. Initially, the idea was met with disdain from opponents to tighter restrictions on the holiday let market but Barcelo said yesterday that it is the only clear way in which the rights of the owners of properties in any given block can be defended - by letting them decide what the rules are.

“It will be they who will decide if an owner should be issued with a permit to rent out the property and what other conditions and requisites set out by the law must be complied with,” he added.

“We know this is a controversial topic, but what better way for the situation to be managed than by the people who have to live in the block, next door to tourists coming and going every few weeks. But, nothing has been decided yet and we are open to debate with all sectors involved in the holiday rental business as we move towards drawing up new amendments to the tourist law in time for next summer.”