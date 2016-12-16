Train track. 10-09-2004 G. MAS

The Association of Friends of the Railway in the Balearics (Aafib) have given its full backing to the proposal submitted by the Balearic Socialist Party, Podemos and MES for Mallorca that the old railway lines are brought back into service, in particular the Manacor to Arta line, in order to make the maximum use of the railway’s trains and also provide a much better service to the travelling public.

According to the association, lines like the old one which used to link Palma with Arenal, Llucmajor, Campos and Santanyi should be one of the lines reopened along with the Alaro to Consell service and part of the line between Santa Maria and Felanitx.

The association said yesterday that the so called “green way” between Manacor and Arta, created by the previous Partido Popular government instead of reopening the train line, does not exist “its is merely a railway line waiting to be finished, so therefore everything should be done to finish the project and reopen the line.”

Aafib claimed that until the reopening of the old lines are completed linking all of Majorca’s main resorts, such as Arta with Cala Ratjada and Palma with Puerto Alcudia, “public transport in Majorca will not properly work.

“This will not only benefit the local population but also visitors and the local economy.”