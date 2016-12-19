The Campos area of Majorca has been particularly badly affected. 19-12-2016

Majorca has been hit today by torrential rain and high winds that have caused major flooding and damage. The Aemet meteorology agency says that the rainfall has been more than double that which is normal for the whole of December.



Schools have been closed in parts of the island because of traffic problems caused by flooding. Among the worst affected areas in this regard are municipalities in the south and south-east - Campos, Porreres, Llucmajor and Ses Salines.