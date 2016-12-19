Cars had to be abandoned as roads, especially in the area around Campos, were severely flooded. 19-12-2016

The head of the Balearic division of the Aemet meteorology agency, Maria Jose Guerrero, said today that over a period of 24 hours the amount of rainfall had been double the amount usually recorded during the whole month of December.



In Algaida 120 litres per square metre fell, 104 in Palma, 115 in Campos, 103 in Llucmajor and 102 in Portocolom. In Porto Pi, where the average December rainfall is 44 litres per square metre, 90 litres were recorded. In the Tramuntana, where the reservoirs are still badly needing rain, 92 litres fell in Lluc. Other parts of the island were less affected. In Puerto Pollensa, for example, there were 30 litres.



The rain is going to gradually move away from the region although further outbreaks of heavy rain can be expected tomorrow accompanied by strong winds.



The 112 Balearic emergency service responded to a total of 148 incidents between 23.00 on Sunday and midday today, however none of them were serious. In total, the centre handled 1,678 calls: the bulk of these - 1,180 - were between 07.00 and 12.00 today.



Apart from pumping out flooded buildings and clearing fallen trees, a number of roads were blocked and at midday a number of roads remained closed including the road from Campos to Colonia de Sant Jordi and Campos to Porreres. In some areas, vehicles had to be dragged from flooded roads while others were left by their drivers as they became submerged in the flood water. In fact, Campos was one of the areas worst affected.



Asaja, the agricultural businesses association, said that the rain had been welcome but that its intensity had damaged crops in the Campos area. Association president, Joan Simonet, said that heavy flooding was one of the problems plus the water had brought down stone walls and dragged debris across recently sown fields. He also expressed his concern that any more heavy rain will prove too much for the drainage systems on many of the farms.



President Armengol has been in contact with the mayors of the worst effected areas and offered the government’s help.



Other areas of eastern Spain were also seriously affected. In parts of Valencia, for example, 230 litres of rain per square metre fell, and in Alicante a man died in the torrential storms. But the good news is that the weather front is moving across the Mediterranean and come the weekend, conditions will have dried up for Christmas Eve and the sun is forecast to shine again. However, temperatures are not going to rise significantly so it will continue feeling rather cool.