The body of the mother is taken away from the apartment building in Palma. 20-12-2016

A full investigation has been opened after three young children, the eldest being aged only 11, were today found to have spent the past few days living with their dead 40-year-old mother at the family home in the Verge de Lluc district of Palma. The National Police, who are in charge of the investigation along with social services, broke the news earlier today, once all the preliminary inquiries had been made.



For the moment, the police are ruling out foul play as it appears that the mother of three died a natural death, but the autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death. Local police sources say that one of the three children approached a municipal gardener working in the park near their apartment this morning. He explained to the gardener that neither he nor his two brothers had eaten for days because their mother was collapsed on a bed and was not moving. The gardener immediately alerted the police and a number of units rushed to the scene.



Inside the apartment, the scene was just like the little boy had described to the gardener. On a bed in one of the bedrooms was the dead mother and in the lounge, the two other boys aged five and ten. According to the children, their mother, of African origin, had passed away a few days ago. There were no signs of violence.



The children were taken to Son Espases Hospital where they were given medical check ups by pediatricians. They were said to have been suffering from initial signs of malnutrition and other ailments; doctors are not too sure what they are, hence why all three have been kept in hospital.



The children will eventually be taken in to the care of social services who are trying to locate any close family members who can eventually take responsibility of the children. Local police have handed over the investigation to the National Police who, for the time being, are working on the theory that the women died of natural causes.



However, an investigation has been opened and investigators began questioning neighbours in the block to see if they could shed some further light on the story.