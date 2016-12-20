The Fonts Ufanes phenomenon has been less frequent recently. 06-12-2014 Antoni Pons

The Fonts Ufanes springs in Campanet have burst out for the first time since the start of April and following a period during which the water level had dropped to 50 metres (at the end of September).



In the hydrological year 2013-2014 (October to September) the springs appeared on 34 days. In 2014-2015 there were 51 days. But in 2015-2016 there were only five days. Since 1993, the average has been 35 days per year, which shows that 2015-2016 has been the driest.



At the end of November the rainfall deficit was 30%; between November last year and this year the rainfall was 814 litres, whereas the average is 1183. The rain in November brought about a significant rise in the water level, taking it to only 0.5 metres from the surface. Between 1 and 15 November, the accumulated rainfall in the Ufanes zone was 120 litres, which raised the level by around 40 metres. A subsequent dry spell meant that it went down by 20 metres, but more than 150 litres of rain have fallen since Friday, bringing the level back up by some 20 metres.



If the current rain continues, then the springs will continue to burst out. As many people go to witness the phenomenon, the environment ministry is working to try and avoid there being too many people going into the Gabellí Petit finca. Two members of Ibanat (nature agency) technical staff are monitoring access from 10.30 to 17.30.