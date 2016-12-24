Transport
Palma airport expecting over 350,000 passengers up to 2 January
The year's 26 millionth passenger at Palma's Son Sant Joan having been presented with a celebratory bouquet of flowers earlier this week, the airport heads towards the end of a record 2016 with a busy festive period to boost the record number ever higher.
From Friday up to 2 January, the airports authority Aena says that there will be more than 350,000 passengers passing through the airport and over 2,380 flights. Yesterday was the busiest day of the whole period at the three Balearic airports; the second busiest day will be 30 December.
The number of passengers yesterday left some travellers angry because the largest buses with the most room for luggage were not being deployed on the Palma EMT bus route which serves the airport.
In other travel news, drivers in Majorca can anticipate there being the traditional police alcohol controls, and the Christmas period has not started well. A motorist was killed this morning when his car left the old road to Sineu in Palma, rolled over and caught fire. The incident occurred around 7.30.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.