Festive mood at the airport. 24-12-2016 Toni Escobar

The year's 26 millionth passenger at Palma's Son Sant Joan having been presented with a celebratory bouquet of flowers earlier this week, the airport heads towards the end of a record 2016 with a busy festive period to boost the record number ever higher.



From Friday up to 2 January, the airports authority Aena says that there will be more than 350,000 passengers passing through the airport and over 2,380 flights. Yesterday was the busiest day of the whole period at the three Balearic airports; the second busiest day will be 30 December.



The number of passengers yesterday left some travellers angry because the largest buses with the most room for luggage were not being deployed on the Palma EMT bus route which serves the airport.



In other travel news, drivers in Majorca can anticipate there being the traditional police alcohol controls, and the Christmas period has not started well. A motorist was killed this morning when his car left the old road to Sineu in Palma, rolled over and caught fire. The incident occurred around 7.30.