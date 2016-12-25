The bearing of the Standard in Palma on New Year's Eve. 31-12-2015 Pere Bota

CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Inca. Monday, 26 December - Sunday, 1 January (continues until 5 January) from 10.00 in town centre.



Palma. Fira de Nadal i Reis (Christmas and Three Kings' Fair). Monday, 26 December - Sunday, 1 January (continues until 6 January). 10.00-21.00: Plaça Espanya, Porta Pintada, Via Roma, Plaça Major, La Rambla.



Puerto Portals. Monday, 26 December-Thursday, 29 December (12.00-21.00); Friday, 30 December-Saturday, 31 December (12.00-22.00); Sunday, 1 January (16.00-22.00).





Monday, 26 December

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Manacor. 19.30: "Frozen". Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros.



Palma. 17.00 / 19.30: Aqua Circus - Circo Alegria. Same times every day to Sunday, 1 January except Saturday, 31 December (one show at 17.00). Tickets from 16 euros adults, 8 euros children. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. www.circoalegria.es.



MUSIC

Campos. 20.00: Concert for Sant Esteve - Miquel Nigorra (Majorcan song).

Auditorium, C. Convent. Free.



Mancor de la Vall. 19.30: Petits Grans Músics + Grup Musiké (violin concert). At the church. Free.



Paguera. 21.00: Nuria Fergó - flamenco-pop. Auditorium, C. Mil Pins. 15 euros.



Porreres. 18.00: Porreres Choir - Christmas concert. At the church.



Porto Cristo. 20.30: Toni Llull Quartet (jazz). Cultural centre, C. Muntaner. Free.



Santa Margalida. 20.00: Ferran Pisà - classical/baroque guitar. Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Free.





Tuesday, 27 December

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Manacor. 19.30: "Frozen". Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Mickey and the Fantasy Kingdom. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Wednesday, Thursday, Friday same time.)



Santa Ponsa. 16.00-20.00: Opening of Neula Parc 2016; Sonrisa Médica children's show at 17.00; parades by Txaranga Bratitzava and mayor's greeting at 18.00. Galatzo pavilion, Galatzo urbanisation. Two euros per individual; six euros for families.



FIESTAS

Campanet. 20.30: Festival of the Standard. Hot chocolate for all. At Cas Metge Dolç.



Inca. 19.00: Festival of the Standard, Plaça Espanya / Plaça Santa Maria la Major.



MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Bastien and Bastienne - Mozart opera. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9. 12 euros.



Palma. 19.30: Aina Salva (narrator), Manuel Castillo (piano), Francesc Vicens (piano), Xisco Mercadal (percussion) - Ramon Llull tribute. At the Cathedral. Free.





Wednesday, 28 December

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Manacor. 19.30: "Frozen". Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros.



Santa Ponsa. 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00: Neula Parc 2016; Mel i Sucre children's show at 12.00; acrobats and jugglers at 17.00. Galatzo pavilion, Galatzo urbanisation. Two euros per individual; six euros for families.



FIESTAS

Buger. 19.00: Festival of the Standard. Reading of the "Colcada" poem and snacks. Parish church theatre.



MUSIC

Inca. 20.00: Els 3 Baritons + Cor Ciutat de Mallorca (Palma choir) - Christmas concert. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via. 15 euros.



Palma. 18.00: Bastien and Bastienne - Mozart opera. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9. 12 euros.





Thursday, 29 December

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Santa Ponsa. 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00: Neula Parc 2016; clowns and children's show at 12.30; magic at 17.00; clowns at 19.00. Galatzo pavilion, Galatzo urbanisation. Two euros per individual; six euros for families.



FIESTAS

Sineu. 20.00: Festival of the Standard, Plaça Sant Marc.



MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Polissonia - mediaeval music. Plaça Cort. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Handel "Messiah", Orfeo Ramon Llull and various soloists. Sant Francesc Church.





Friday, 30 December

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Felanitx. 18.00: "Bambi", followed by arrival of Royal Pages at 19.30, Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. At 18.00 in Portocolom Royal Pages at the pier.



Santa Ponsa. 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00: Neula Parc 2016; children's show at 12.00; magic at 18.00. Galatzo pavilion, Galatzo urbanisation. Two euros per individual; six euros for families.



FIESTAS

Palma, Festival of the Standard. 19.30: Chant of Salve de la Mare de Déu de La Salut, Sant Miquel Church. 20.00: Homage to King Jaume I, Plaça Espanya.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Jansky present "Parella: Opera minòrica" - multidisciplinary show with electronic music, poetry and visual arts. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.



Cala Millor. 19.30: Coral Punta n'Amer (choir) + Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Two euros.



Llucmajor. 21.00: Llucmajor Band of Music and Youth Band - Christmas concert. Sant Bonaventura Convent, C. Fra Joan Garau. Free.



Manacor. 20.00: Night of tribute acts, e.g. Eliminator (ZZ Top), Purple Head (Deep Purple), Ramonikos (Ramones). Plaça Ramon Llull. Free.



Montuiri. 20.45: Christmas songs at the church.



Pollensa. 20.30: Christmas concert by the Pollensa Choir. Sant Jordi Church.



Porreres. 20.00: Filharmònica Porrerenca - Christmas concert. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Free.



Santa Ponsa. 21.00: Miguel Vera plus various other acts and DJs. Galatzo pavilion, Galatzo urbanisation. Two euros.



Santanyi. 21.00: Entre les Cordes - piano concert by Joan Martorell. Santanyi Theatre, C. Bisbe Verger. Five euros.





Saturday, 31 December

FIESTAS

Palma, Festival of the Standard. From 10.15 at Plaça Cort. Mass (the Cathedral) at 10.30. Reading of "La Colcada" at 12.00, Plaça Cort. Award of honours and distinctions at 12.15 in the town hall council chamber.



NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS

Alcudia. From 23.40: Val Nou, Torrefort and DJ, Plaça Constitució.



Andratx. From 24.00: Bells then Trio Marítim (00.15), Gin Tonics Band (02.15), DJ Sebas (04.15), Plaça Espanya.



Cala Ratjada. From 24.00: Various DJs, Plaça Pins.



Campanet. From 24.00: DJ plus cava, Plaça Major.



Campos. 23.00: Rigo Rigo Rigo + Sergio Vila, Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.



Deya. From 23.00, Can Roig car park.



Inca. 23.30: Ves-hi Tu! + DJ, Plaça Espanya.



Llucmajor. 23.30: La Movida Band + DJ, Plaça Espanya.



Manacor. From 23.30 in Plaça General Weyler with at 01.00 Lo Pegatino in Plaça Ramon Llull.



Muro. From 23.30: DJ party after the bells, Plaça Comte d'Empuries.



Palma. From 23.00: The Claps, mapping and DJ, Passeig Born.



Pollensa. From 23.30: Bells then mapping and DJs, Plaça Major.



Porreres. 24.00: Islanders plus others, Plaça Vila.



Portocolom. 00.30: Andreu Gonzalez & Lolo plus DJs, Plaça Corso.



Sant Joan. 23.00: Biel Castell (DJ), front of church.



Sant Llorenç. 23.30: IPops + DJ, Plaça Església.



Sineu. 24.00: The Cassettes, Plaça Fossar.



Soller. From 24.00: Music and cava, Plaça Constitució.





Sunday, 1 January

MUSIC

Cala Ratjada. 19.00: Capdepera Band of Music. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Six euros.



Felanitx. 19.00: Kepa Atretxe, Ramon Andreu (violins) and Xisco Aguiló (cello) - New Year concert. Casa Cultura, Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with soloist Felicitas Fuchs - Johann Strauss II, Shostakovich and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-30 euros.