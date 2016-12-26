Calvia town hall wants a skateboarding park bigger than this one in Badalona. 26-12-2016 R.F.

The proposal for a skateboarding park on the Galatzo urbanisation in Santa Ponsa has received short shrift from business groups in Calvia. One of the justifications for investing 350,000 euros in the park, according to the town hall, is that it will help to reduce tourism seasonality. Local business doesn't believe that it will do anything of the sort.



The president of the Palmanova-Magalluf hoteliers association, Sebastian Darder, believes that the project, driven by the deputy mayor for citizen participation and youth affairs, Fernando Alcaraz, is a "nonsense" and that there are "far more important things" to spend the money on.

His counterpart at the Paguera-Cala Fornells association, Antoni Mayol, considers that it will not be a project that affects seasonality, especially given the park's location. Mayol is critical of the overall lack of municipal tourism investment. "In Paguera nothing is done."



Antonio Roses, the Santa Ponsa association president, only found about the proposal via the media. He is unsure what impact it would have on seasonality. "Everything helps but there are other projects which would help more."



The president of the Acotur tourist businesses association, Pepe Tirado, agrees with the hoteliers. There are other targets for investment, he insists. These include cycling, golf, gastronomy, hiking and athletics. "To spend 350,000 euros on a new segment is a risk."