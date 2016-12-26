Majorca photographed from Barcelona. 26-12-2016 Alfons Puertas

A photo of Majorca from the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona can of course be taken at any time, but it wouldn't show anything. In order to get a proper shot of the island, conditions need to be favourable: the atmosphere has to be clean, clouds need to be absent and there has to be little light in Barcelona at dawn. The distance is 206 kilometres.



Meterologist Alfons Puertas at the observatory took this photo this morning.