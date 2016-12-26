Palma airport before the developments of 1997. 26-12-2016 Archive

The development of Palma's Son Sant Joan airport is inextricably linked to the growth in tourism. It was 1959 when commercial traffic was first transferred to Son Sant Joan from Son Bonet. Three years later, the total number of passengers exceeded the one million mark, and the group Los Mismos looked forward to further growth by releasing the song "El turista 1,999,999".



The airports plan of 1964 to 1967 gave special attention to the lengthening of the runway, to the terminal building and to communication aids. In summer 1965 work was started on the old Terminal A, and that year the passenger numbers went above two million. A further terminal for non-scheduled flights was therefore deemed necessary. In 1970 work commenced on the second runway and Terminal B for charter flights.



By 1986, the number of passengers had risen to almost ten million, and by 1995 it was over 15 million. Further expansion was demanded, and the current terminal building was opened in 1997.



There have been events which have threatened to reserve this constant growth, e.g. 9/11, but Son Sant Joan has overcome them all. This year will end with there having been over 26 million passengers. Routes take aircraft to 168 airports in 30 countries. The 80 airlines which use the airport are expected to be added to in 2017, when the passenger number is forecast to go over 27 million.