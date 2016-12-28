Animal-welfare legislation in the Balearics was due to have been reformed this year. 13-07-2016 Jesus Diges - EFE

Guillermo Amengual, spokesperson for the anti-bullfighting campaign Mallorca Sense Sang (Majorca Without Blood), is making clear that animal-rights groups are unhappy with the apparent lack of political will in bringing about a change to animal-welfare legislation.



He says that if the revised legislation is not approved within the first three months of 2017, then the various groups will begin a series of protests. Amengual points to promises made by the government and Podemos, but suggests that there has been a lack of courage in implementing reform.



"It is incomprehensible that after more than 450 days (in government) they have been unable to approve the law and take a step forward towards a more civilised society. In an anti-bullfighting Majorca, we have had more bullfights than ever before, while the Fornalutx bullrun continues as if nothing has happened."



AnimaNaturalis, of which Amengual is the coordinator, has attacked other local authorities for having done little in defending animal welfare. In Palma, despite the town hall having the means to prevent bullfights this summer, these went ahead in breach of local ordinance. Mallorca Sense Sang and Assaib (the Balearic animal rights association) have both condemned the condition of the bullring.



Amengual also says that the agriculture ministry has taken no action against Muro town hall for its "fraudulent use" of public funds in purchasing tickets for the summer bullfight. (These tickets were given to employees.) Referring again to Palma, he observes that although there is a councillor for animal welfare and improved conditions for horses which draw carriages have been proposed, nothing has yet come to light.

It might be noted that legislative reform in the Balearics has required a pause because of the Constitutional Court having ruled that the bullfighting ban in Catalonia is unconstitutional.