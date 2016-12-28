Santa Ponsa
New coastal walkway for Santa Ponsa
The first phase of a new project to connect Santa Ponsa with the urbanisation of Es Castellot will begin in the first quarter of next year. This coastal pedestrian walkway project has been subject to public consultation in accordance with requirements laid down by the Costas Authority, and the tender for the work is now due to be set.
The walkway will initially cover a length of 150 metres of seafront from the Empathia restaurant as far as a few metres past the pier. Calvia town hall will be investing 440,000 euros in transforming an area that has deteriorated by installing wooden slats of almost 300 centimetre width which are resistant to water and salt. There are also to be mirador viewpoints and plants.
The ultimate objective is to restore this stretch of coast to an appearance it used to have and to form an unimpeded walk for residents and tourists.
Before the second phase is started, the town hall will discuss this with residents and businesses in order that it is undertaken with the greatest consensus possible.
