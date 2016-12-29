The torrent in Son Serra with plenty of water after the recent rain. 27-12-2016 A. Pol

The residents' association in Son Serra de Marina has asked the regional environment ministry to include Son Serra and Son Real (further along the coast towards Can Picafort) in the Llevant Nature Park area of special natural interest (ANEI). It has also asked Santa Margalida town hall to undertake all necessary procedures so that this can be done.



If there were to be an expansion, which has also been asked for by the town hall in neighbouring Arta, it would at least include the current ANEI for Na Borges (this is the name of the torrent that runs into the sea at Son Serra and forms the border between the two municipalities).



The association argues that the increase is necessary in order to provide better management of the forest of Sa Canova and therefore action by the nature agency Ibanat to maintain the forest and reduce the risk of fire: there were two fires in the forest during the summer.



Maria Mestre, president of the association, says that the forests were never adequately cleaned up after the great storm of late 2001. Fire risk is therefore heightened because of the amount of forest waste that has accumulated on the ground. If Sa Canova and Son Serra were to be integrated into the Llevant park, then there would be greater monitoring and conservation.



The ministry has yet to respond to the request, while the town hall isn't in favour. At a meeting earlier this month, the mayor, Joan Monjo, expressed his preference for a separate form of protection for Santa Margalida. The opposition Suma group at the town hall has meanwhile presented a proposal, in support of the association, for including the Son Real ANEI in the Llevant park.



The association, which has been pressing for greater conservation action, will know that Monjo was a prime mover behind the proposed chiringuito bar plus sun loungers near to the Na Borges torrent. The association was not alone in opposing this.