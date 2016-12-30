Tourism
Surge in demand for all-inclusive holidays in 2017
Millions of Britons are busy online searching for their summer holidays and early market indications of an increase in demand for all-inclusive holidays have proven correct.
Research for the 2016 Travel Weekly Insight Report, published on 9 December, showed a three-point rise year on year in prospective UK holidaymakers intending to book an all-inclusive break; this went up to 43% of all those planning an overseas holiday in 2017.
That may not sound much of an increase, but the study found an additional 14-point rise to 21% in those undecided about whether to book an all-inclusive holiday, suggesting in total that as many as two out of three UK adults planning a holiday next year might look at an all-inclusive booking.
When research firm Kantar TNS asked the same question for Travel Weekly a year ago more than half the respondents (52%) said they were unlikely to make an all-inclusive booking. This October, just 31% said they were unlikely to.
And market reports today indicate that demand for all-inclusive holidays is certainly on the increase, especially in the Balearics, the Canary Islands and Greece, the latter of which is trending very well with online searches and could give the Spanish islands a run for their money this summer: prices have dropped, thus making Greece a cheaper destination.
Thomas Cook today noted that all-inclusives were proving more popular, adding that the results "highlighted the trend we identified in October, that more holidaymakers will opt for an all-inclusive holiday in 2017". The operator subsequently increased its all-inclusive offering by 20% for summer 2017.
Comments
Keith / Hace 38 minutes
And it's all inclusive the benefits no one . The locals miss out on trade. I can't stand the idea of all inclusive. It's the high of rudeness to goto another country and ignore local people and cuisine. We have learned to speak the local language by engaging with the beautiful mallorquín people. We have made friends with them. And as a result we are now moving to Mallorca. Try the local cuisine it's natural and miles better than any all inclusive.
Daver / Hace about 1 hour
Why ? We self cater every year. The kids do not miss out on any opportunity to have ice cream or whatever for lunch, dinner etc. They have plenty drinks, they meet the locals and try their hand at Spanish. They see the beauty of Mallorca and the people. Why sit around a pool eating degrading buffet food with less than satisfying drinks all day. Pay less and enjoy more.