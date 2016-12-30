Fiestas
More partygoers than usual expected for Palma New Year celebration
Some 4,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year's Eve in Palma's Born. This will be around 1,500 more than has been the case in the Plaça Cort, which is not being used this year because of the building works.
Eva Frade, the councillor for citizen participation, says that the celebration will feature an "idyllic" scene of the nativity being illuminated along with a mapping projection onto the Casal Solleric that will tell the story of the passage of time with images of the town hall clock. There will also be a giant clock for the countdown to the bells at midnight, followed by fireworks.
The party will go on until three in the morning, and there will be a concert by The Claps (something for all the family, says the councillor) as well as DJs.
The Born, fairly obviously, will be closed to traffic, while access to Antoni Maura and Jaume III will be limited to residents from 20.30.
