Fornalutx - one of Spain's prettiest villages. 09-01-2003 M. Vazquez

It was announced in November that Fornalutx had been selected as one of thirteen new villages/towns in the network of "Los Pueblos más bonitos de España", and as from tomorrow it formally joins the network. The current 44 will therefore increase to 57: the other twelve are Villanueva de Los Infantes (Ciudad Real), Miranda del Castañar (Salamanca), Capileira (Granada), Caleruega (Burgos), Grazalema (Cádiz), Ujué (Navarra), Sajazarra (La Rioja), Chinchón (Madrid), Yanguas (Soria), Hita (Guadalajara), Covarrubias (Burgos) y Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora).



Fornalutx is the first village in Majorca or the Balearics to be included in the network of the Los Pueblos más Bonitos de España association that was founded in 2011 and which took as its model Les Plus Beaux Villages de France. This is the official guide to Spain's prettiest villages, and it comes under the "Marca España" umbrella of promoting the image of Spain at home and abroad. It is not to be confused with other lists, such as one run by the 20minutos news website, which is essentially social media-driven, whereas the association has a judging committee that selects villages based on specific criteria.

Fornalutx and the twelve others will be honoured at the Fitur travel and tourism fair in Madrid in January.



For more information: www.lospueblosmasbonitosdeespana.org.