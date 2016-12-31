Society
Father of children with dead mother to fight for custody
Celestine Obiora, the father of the three children who were found to have been living with their dead mother at a Palma apartment, insists that he wants custody of the three and that he had not abandoned the family.
He explained yesterday that he had been working in Germany and was sending money so that the children would not go without anything. "I want to make it very clear that I did not abandon the children and that I will fight to the very end to get them back."
He added that since returning to Majorca, the department of minors at the Council of Majorca within the social services institute had not let him see the children. "I have not been able to hug my children yet."
Celestine was accompanied by the children's grandfather, who is a well-known and highly respected member of the Nigerian community in Son Gotleu and the head of an evangelical church. He says that his son is innocent and that the mother was extremely protective and kept the children isolated. "I live here and she would not let me see my grandchildren."
