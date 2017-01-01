Emergencies
New year claims its first road death
A 53-year-old man died this morning in a road traffic accident on the Inca motorway. It would seem that the driver, who was alone, lost control of the car before leaving the road and being trapped in the overturned vehicle.
The incident occurred at little before 07.15 at the first exit for Inca from Alcudia to Palma. No other vehicle was involved.
