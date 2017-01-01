Police
Illegal immigrant boat found in Llucmajor
A "patera" boat was found by the Guardia Civil around 14.30 this afternoon. It was beached between Cala Pi and Cap Blanc in Llucmajor and its discovery sparked a search for its occupants.
Officers spotted a northern African man walking in the S'Estanyol area. He was apprehended, and the Guardia Civil believe that there are five other people who have tried to enter Majorca illegally. The boat, meanwhile, has been taken to the nautical club at S'Estanyol. The word "patera" is commonly used to refer to a boat/dinghy used by illegal immigrants.
Last year, there were three landings. On each occasion the boat had been carrying Algerians. Two landed on the Santanyi coast, while the third was in the same area as the one discovered today.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.