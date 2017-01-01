Archive image of a "patera". 01-01-2017 Archive

A "patera" boat was found by the Guardia Civil around 14.30 this afternoon. It was beached between Cala Pi and Cap Blanc in Llucmajor and its discovery sparked a search for its occupants.



Officers spotted a northern African man walking in the S'Estanyol area. He was apprehended, and the Guardia Civil believe that there are five other people who have tried to enter Majorca illegally. The boat, meanwhile, has been taken to the nautical club at S'Estanyol. The word "patera" is commonly used to refer to a boat/dinghy used by illegal immigrants.



Last year, there were three landings. On each occasion the boat had been carrying Algerians. Two landed on the Santanyi coast, while the third was in the same area as the one discovered today.