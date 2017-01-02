Tourism
Renting rooms to tourists will be outlawed
The holiday rentals' legislation will prohibit the renting out of individual rooms to tourists. The draft of the law, presently at the stage of receiving submissions, states that contracts for rooms are not permitted and that different contracts cannot be entered into for the same property, i.e. there cannot be various tourists sharing the property.
This type of offer is commonly found on the internet; indeed it might be said that it was the sharing of rooms rather than whole properties which gave Airbnb its initial impetus. The tourism ministry has not quantified the number of rooms that are being advertised, the control of which, says Pilar Carbonell (the director of tourism), will not be easy. "But we will be intensifying our efforts in order to bring more exhaustive control."
One of the reasons given for outlawing the rental of rooms is the government's intention to apply quality standards. The tourism ministry has stated that holiday rental authorisation will not be given "at any price", as there is a determination to increase overall standards.
The straightforward sharing of accommodation, in the sense of individuals swapping it, seems unlikely to be covered by the legislation. The ministry says that this forms part of "the collaborative economy and has no financial gain". Which is true enough, although the government's stance sounds somewhat contradictory when it is also insisting that it wishes to get all tourists to pay the tourist tax.
Mike / Hace about 1 hour
It's well known journalists are not very intelligent
Adriaan / Hace about 8 hours
I think it is ok that a journalist gives his opinion in his/her own article, but he should not use words like "contradictory" when the two cases he mentions are not contradictory. Pretty sure that tourists who are swapping appartements, rooms or houses in a real collaborative way (contradictory to the Airbnb way, which is 100% commercial) have no problems with paying the tourist tax, which is used for environmental and cultural projects.