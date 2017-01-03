The presentation to Prodis. 23-12-2016

On Friday, December 23, the North Mallorca branch of Lions International presented Prodis Pollensa, the day facility for disabled persons 18 years and older, with a new Intel i-7 laptop with a 17-inch screen, completely set up with operating system and software and a carrying case. Prodis will use the lap to give Prodis residents access to the internet and to educational games. Executives at Prodis were very excited and grateful for the gifts. Founded in 1992, Prodis was created to respond to the social and personal needs and concerns of local families.



“We are happy to be of service to the community, and urge other non-profit organizations in Pollensa, Porta Pollensa, Alcudia, and Sa Pobla to contact us if they need help,” said Susan Mackay, president of the North Mallorca Lions. If you have a need we can help you with, contact Susan Mackay, susanpollensa@gmail.com 636 914 425.



An Exciting Opportunity

“To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson



This charitable contribution to our local community was made by the North Mallorca branch of the Calvia Lions, part of Lions International, the world’s largest service organization. We are thrilled to announce that the Lions are opening a new chapter on the north side of the island. Come be part of a world-class organization while building a locally focused service society that benefits the people around you. Your energy and creativity will drive new ideas for doing good for those who need it most. In giving to others, you’ll discover the true meaning of belonging to a community. And you’ll make lifelong friends while enriching your daily life.