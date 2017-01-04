New Year's Eve in the Born. 01-01-2017 Miquel A. Borras

Eva Frade, Palma's councillor for citizen participation, says that the town hall is considering a consultation (referendum) on whether or not to continue holding major celebrations in the Passeig Born rather than Plaça Cort.



The current round of celebrations, which started with the switching-on of the Christmas lights and will end with the Kings' parade, has been deemed something of a success. Frade notes that there is more space and that it is easier to evacuate the area in the event of an emergency.



While the consultation is under consideration, it won't be undertaken until there has been a full evaluation of the current celebrations by the police, fire service and others. Switching the location would also require the backing of the current deputy mayor for urban planning, Antoni Noguera, who will succeed José Hila as mayor in June.



Frade does recognise that the Plaça Cort is highly emblematic - it is, for example, where the New Year is normally seen in and where the Three Kings conclude their parade. Indeed, there were people who went to the square on New Year's Eve despite the different location in the Born.