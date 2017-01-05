The Three Kings arriving in Palma. 05-01-2017 Humphrey Carter

For hundreds of thousands of children, and a few adults no doubt, tonight is the most exciting of the year.



The Feast of Epiphany is traditionally Spain’s main festive holiday and when children receive their presents brought not by Santa Claus but by the Three Kings.



On "El Día de los Reyes" Spain celebrates the biblical adoration of baby Jesus by the Three Kings, also known as the three Wise Men or Magi.



Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar arrived this evening in various parts of Majorca by differing forms of transport, but the big event was in Palma. Thousands of people turned out to greet them as they docked in the old port at 18.00 and then paraded through the city centre distributing sweets to all the children who lined the streets.



There was also plenty of excitement in Andratx, Soller, Puerto Portals, Palmanova, Alcudia, Pollensa, Cala Bona and in towns and villages across the island. And with tomorrow being a fiesta, the children have a long weekend to enjoy their presents.