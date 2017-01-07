Smoke and flames from the fire in Palma. 07-01-2017

Five people suffered minor injuries today when a fire broke out in a mechanic’s garage in Paseo Marconi near the calle Aragon in the centre of Palma.



According to the local police, the blaze broke out at 10.30am when a vehicle which was being repaired caught fire. The flames quickly spread to a neighbouring garage and the buildings above the workshop because of the large amount of flammable liquids stored on the site. The police were forced to close the street to traffic while firefighters, wearing breathing equipment because of the toxic fumes, battled the blaze with five fire trucks.



The fire was brought under control within the space of an hour, but until all the flammable liquid had been removed firefighters remained at the scene. Two people were taken to hospital.