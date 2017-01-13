Weather
Strong winds this weekend with snow possible at sea level
A mass of polar air will sweep across the Balearics this weekend. It will bring with it winds of up to 100kph on Sunday, giving a "heat" sensation of minus three to four degrees.
Across the mainland the front will be loaded with moisture, but this won't be quite the same for the Balearics, where heavy rain is not being forecast. Nevertheless, there will be rain, and snow down to 300 metres is anticipated. There could be snow at lower levels, including sea level, though this is unlikely to settle.
On Monday, the temperature is expected to rise, but it will go down again on Tuesday, when rain is forecast to be heavy. Some Aemet weather stations on the island are at present forecasting potential further snow at sea level by Wednesday at the latest.
