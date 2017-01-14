The tourism ministry reckons that its inspections of holiday rentals are now more efficient. 30-04-2016 Josep Bagur Gomila

There were fewer inspections of holiday rental properties last year, but the 148 which were made resulted in an increased number of proceedings. Tourism minister Biel Barceló, responding to questions from the Partido Popular's tourism spokesperson Alvaro Gijón, said yesterday that inspectors opened 106 proceedings, whereas in 2015 there were 49 from a total of 250 inspections. Barceló said that this was the result of "greater efficiency".



Last year's inspection campaign focused on illegal offer, which wasn't confined to holiday rentals as it also covered non-regulated all-inclusive. Furthermore, inspectors were checking that all-inclusive hotels were meeting required standards and adhering to parameters for tourist tax self-assessment.



Gijón believed that the results from the inspections were "ridiculous". Given that there are, he said, some 100,000 non-regulated places, there should be more inspectors. Why aren't there? He also said that the number of proceedings, most of which have yet to be completed, don't necessarily mean that they will all result in penalties.



The inspections will increase this year, says the tourism ministry. And once the holiday rentals' legislation is in place, the fines will increase as well. The ministry anticipates there being fines' revenue (for all types of infraction, so not just those for rental) of almost 7.3 million euros, roughly ten times as much as last year.



With regard to the number of inspections made last year, it might be noted that for a time the inspectors were staying in the office and not making visits because they were in dispute with the ministry over driving expenses.