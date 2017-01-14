Skye Edwards of Morcheeba, who headlined at the Mallorca Live Festival last year. 23-08-2010 EFE

The indie music festival - Mallorca Live Festival - is to be held in Magalluf. Last year it was at the Son Fusteret showground in Palma, but this year it will be staged on the car park esplanade of the one-time Aguapark.



Taking place on 12 and 13 May, it is said that the festival will help to lengthen the season and be in accordance with Calvia town hall's aim for cultural events which reinforce the repositioning of Magalluf and its tourism image.



The festival will feature national and international acts and not only indie rock bands: hip-hop, dance and other genres will be represented. There will also be urban art and food trucks.



The festival last year, which was the first, attracted some 10,000 people. There were three stages and one of the headlining acts was the British electronic band Morcheeba.