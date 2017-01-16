Some snow at sea level isn't that unusual. Heavy snow at sea level; that is unusual. 05-02-2012 Teresa Ayuga

Snow is probable at sea level tomorrow, the Aemet meteorology agency having warned of occasional showers accompanied by storms and hail, with snowfall down to 100 metres in areas and lower in others. A strong north wind is also likely to affect some areas, in particular the north and northeast of the island, with highs struggling to reach double figures and most typically only around five degrees.



Below zero temperatures overnight can be expected and may well continue into the day in parts of the island. The cold snap has already produced temperatures below zero in low-lying areas. In Campos at the weekend, there was a low of minus 2.2C. Snow fell at times over the weekend down to 300 metres.



Although the temperature rose somewhat on Sunday, it fell again today. Palma registered a low of one degree.



The cold front, which has been dominating Majorca's weather since last Friday, is due to last for most of the week, with highs no more than around twelve or thirteen degrees by the weekend. Tomorrow, however, should be when the temperatures are lowest and when sea level snow is most likely. There should be a slight rise in temperatures on Wednesday, and the snow line will be higher as well - back up to 300 metres or more.



The met agency has said that this January is the coldest for more than ten years: the Januarys of 2005 and 2006 were similar.



While the weather might not be great in Majorca at present, conditions are nothing like the mainland. In Girona, for example, a fire crew this morning rescued a family of four who were trapped in their car in snow.

The education ministry has now decided to suspend school tomorrow in various municipalities in the Tramuntana. This affects Bunyola, Deya, Escorca, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Mancor de la Vall, Puigpunyent, Selva, Soller and Valldemossa. The emergencies directorate has meanwhile activated a level one risk alert for wind, coastal conditions and snow (especially snow in the mountains). The government is advising the public to avoid going into higher areas of the mountains.