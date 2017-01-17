Snow plough at work in Escorca. 17-01-2017

The big freeze finally took a grip in the Balearics today with Majorca being worst hit by the snow. In the Tramuntana mountains, roads and schools were closed for the day and will be until the Arctic front has moved and the emergency services consider the conditions safe for people to travel and for schools to re-open. Three further days of wintry weather can be expected, though temperatures are set to rise slightly tomorrow along with the snow line.



Away from the mountains, there were flurries down to sea level, but the snow generally didn't settle; Can Picafort was one place where it did. In the mountains, from low ground upwards, the snow got thicker and thicker during the day, leading to a host of roads being closed.



The head of the Balearic meteorological office, Maria Jose Guerrero said that while the snowfall was "relatively short lived, it was heavy". In the Tramuntana between five and 10 centimetres were reported while elsewhere above 100 metres, snow fall was between two and five centimetres.



A very sharp fall in temperatures was noted today with maximums struggling to get past 7ºC while minimums were between 2C and 4C. In Escorca, the minimum dropped below freezing, while the lowest temperature was registered at the Sierra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola



The strong north easterly winds only added to the chill factor. In the Sierra Alfabia, gusts of 111 kilometres per hour were recorded, while in Puerto Pollensa winds reached 83 kilometres per hour and in Sa Pobla 80.



As Guerrero reported, temperatures will climb slightly tomorrow, reaching highs of around 9ºC to 10ºC - still well below the normal for this time of year. In fact, temperatures are not due to return to normal for this time of year until 26 January.



Tomorrow evening a band of heavy rain is expected to move across the islands and remain in place until Sunday, during which time we can expect outbreaks of torrential rain and gale force winds.



The Red Cross and other charities are on full alert, especially overnight, making sure that the homeless and needy are well looked after, fed and protected from the freezing temperatrures. Special teams are working through the night.