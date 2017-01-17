The chief of Palma's police and town hall representatives presenting the hate crimes' phone service. 17-01-2017

There is a new telephone and email service in Palma through which hate crimes and discrimination can be reported. It was launched today at the Sant Ferran police headquarters by Mayor Hila and the public safety councillor, Angelica Pastor, who said that the town hall will take responsibility for forwarding information regarding possible crimes to the National Police or the prosecution service.



Hila observed that the initiative is part of the town hall's commitment to achieving equality and to providing the means to people suffering from some type of aggression to be able to tackle it. "We want to be on the side of people who are going through this kind of situation and promote equality and respect for the rights of everyone."



Pastor noted that 85% of cases which end up as hate crimes are not reported by victims, thus highlighting the importance of the service, which is in accordance with the need for prevention and detention for hate crimes as identified in the new penal code.



The legal system has provision for up to two years' imprisonment for those who directly or indirectly promote or incite hatred, hostility, discrimination or violence for racist, anti-Semitic and other reasons, such as religion, beliefs, family situation, ethnicity, race, nationality, sexual identity, illness or disability.



The telephone number is 650 781 644, and the email is stop.odi@pol.palma.es.