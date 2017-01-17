The collision near Arta which resulted in two fatalities. 17-01-2017

Two men, one aged 33 and the other 40, were killed this morning after a head-on collision on the MA-12 main road from Arta to Can Picafort.



The accident occurred around half nine some kilometres outside Arta. A pick-up and a small lorry carrying stone collided at a time when it was snowing. Fire crews from Alcudia and Manacor, ambulances and a doctor from Arta went to the scene, but the two men had been killed on the spot. Both were trapped in their vehicles, the driver of the lorry also buried under the load which had crashed onto the cab in the impact.



The road needed to be closed for a time in order to clear it of stones. The Guardia Civil's Trafico division has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.