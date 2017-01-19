Evidence from the Mahjong gambling den. 15-01-2017 Policia Nacional

Following several weeks' investigation, the National Police have taken action against a Palma gambling den where games of Mahjong were being played for large bets.



During a raid on a Palma property, the police found 21 people - 16 men and five women - who were involved in gambling amounts up to 10,000 euros. Police investigations prior to the raid indicated that as many as 30 people could be playing.



The operation centred on two Asians who were already known to the police for organising games for members of the Asian community. They were among the 21: one ran the place, and the other organised games and collected debts.



Around 4,000 euros in cash were seized in addition to a complete set of Mahjong, Chinese cards, dice and other material for playing the game. Police also found documents related to debts and money that was generated.



When the number of people playing was at its greatest, police calculate that profits of between 7,000 and 10,000 euros were being made from a movement of up to 35,000 euros.



Information has been passed to the regional government's trade and enterprise directorate, which has responsibility for gambling in the Balearics.