No worries about the levels at the Gorg Blau reservoir now. 21-01-2017

There's no longer any concern about the levels of the Gorg Blau and Cúber reservoirs. Because of the intense rain, both started to overflow today, provoking concern about the danger posed by water from the Torrent de Pareis.



This wasn't the only torrent causing worries. The environment ministry reported that in sections of other torrents, water was overflowing and producing flooding.



The agriculture section of the same ministry says that its technical staff are conducting evaluations of the effects of the rain and acting in order to try and prevent losses.



In Cala Ratjada, the government's director for ports, Xisco Ramis, the director for the marine environment, Joan Mercant, and the mayor of Capdepera, Rafel Fernández, went to assess damage to the harbour wall. Already in a poor state (and earmarked for badly needed investment), part of it was breached, causing additional concern for boats being banged together.



The intensity of the rain varied across the island. The heaviest falls, hence why the reservoirs are bursting, were in the vicinity of Lluc. Up to quarter to four this afternoon, the day's rainfall was 100 litres per square metre. But coastal areas were also hard hit. The rainfall for Portocolom was 92 litres. Elsewhere, Campos and Llucmajor both registered 60 or more litres. At the airport the rainfall was a more modest 45 litres.



Twenty roads (or sections of roads) had to be closed because of flooding, with Campos, Porreres, Sant Joan, Montuiri, Vilafranca and Algaida the worst affected areas.