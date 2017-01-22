Sports grounds are under water. 22-01-2017

More than 30 roads are closed because of flooding or rockfalls, as heavy rain continues to fall in Majorca. There were further storms overnight and while today there have been breaks from the rain (and even some sun), sudden showers are still occurring. The closed roads are, as yesterday, mainly in the area of Porreres, Campos and Sant Joan. There have been rockfalls on three roads in the Tramuntana mountains.



Several town halls dropped plans for animal blessings for Sant Antoni which had been rearranged for today, having been postponed from Tuesday: Alcudia, Manacor, Muro and Son Servera were among them.



Sport has also been affected. Around 300 football matches have been called off because of flooded pitches or adverse conditions. Real Mallorca are playing away this afternoon in Reus.