The natural gas connection to Felanitx was opened recently. 23-01-2017

The regional energy ministry wants to make natural gas available in all of Majorca. At present there are only a dozen municipalities, e.g. Palma, Alcudia, Calvia, which are connected. The ministry has a plan for work to take place next year in taking gas to the other municipalities.



At a meeting today of the board overseeing the introduction of natural gas, minister Marc Pons noted the savings that can be made (particularly relevant at present, given the latest rise in the cost of electricity), the demand for gas from different business sectors and the environmental benefit from reducing CO2 emissions.



Pons observed that some municipalities are more attractive to gas suppliers than others. Specifications need to be designed, therefore, to ensure that the other municipalities with smaller populations and typically without much tourism infrastructure are not excluded. He accepted that the situation does differ from municipality to municipality but stressed that demand for natural gas is "palpable" and that the government wants its introduction "to be done well".



The board will meet again in three months' time and agree terms for a new tender, the aim of which will be to initiate work next year.