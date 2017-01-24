Half a million euros are to be invested in the information centre at the Raixa finca in Bunyola. 28-10-2016 P. Lozano

The executive committee of the committee overseeing the spending of tourist tax revenue has agreed that it should go towards 47 projects, 34 of which correspond with one of the broad purposes - the protection, conservation, modernisation and recuperation of the natural, rural, agrarian and marine environment.



Almost half of the 30 million euros of last year's revenue will go on projects for the "water cycle", the government having made these something of a priority and in response to the drought. In all, almost 24 million out of the 30 million will be spent on environmental and water projects.



Of the remainder, there will be 2.3 million for the heritage restoration, 1.9 million for innovation and research, 1.5 million for employment/training, and 0.3 million for tackling seasonality.



The single most expensive project is 3.7 million euros for a water storage facility at Sa Marineta (Llubi/Muro). A further 1.2 million will be spent on a water supply system from Maria de la Salut to Petra.



Of other projects, half a million euros are to be allocated to a project for clearing away waste in natural areas. This will be a collaborative initiative with groups who provide opportunities to people at risk of social exclusion. Another half million is for the information centre at the Raixa finca, while the Balearic Symphony Orchestra's new headquarters will benefit from 400,000 euros.



The 1.5 million for employment/training is to go towards the creation of a professional training centre for boat repair and maintenance.



The full committee will meet on Wednesday, so it may be that there are some objections, but the proposals are likely to go through and finally be rubber-stamped by the cabinet. Vice-president and tourism minister Biel Barceló, who is also the president of the committee, says that in just fifteen months the government has gone through all the administrative and legislative procedures in establishing the tax, its collection and now its spend, and has done so without any type of problem.