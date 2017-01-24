Majorca Daily Bulletin
Nice Price now taking Bulletin advertisements
The Bulletin has teamed up with Nice Price, the British supermarket in Portals Nous, and apart from buying your favourite newspaper at the popular store you can now also place your classified advertisements there.
A ten-word classified advertisement in the Bulletin costs less than four euros and you can reach the English-speaking community across the Balearics. Bulletin managing editor Jason Moore said: "Nice Price and the Bulletin offer a vital service to the British community. It is great news that we have now joined forces on the advertising front as well."
