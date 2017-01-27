Debris in the tunnel following the damage caused by the rockfall. 26-01-2017 Michel's

The recent heavy rain appears to be the cause of erosion and a rockfall that has led to the closure of the Andratx-Estellencs MA-10 road. A rock yesterday crashed into one of the two tunnels along the road (between kilometres 94.7 and 110.9), created a hole and produced a whole load of debris which was scattered across the road.



The mayor of Estellencs, Bartomeu Jover, said that it will take some time to get the tunnel and road reopened. A survey to establish whether there is a further risk of rockfall could take up to a week. If measures need to be taken, then the closure will be longer. The mayor observed that it had been surprising that Estellencs had not suffered the consequences of the bad weather which had affected other parts of the island. It now had.



He added that there is little more to say than to ask for people's patience. Unforeseen circumstances have created a situation that will be sorted out as soon as possible in order to keep to a minimum the harm caused to residents because of the closure. The only other access to Estellencs is from neighbouring Banyalbufar.



Engineers from the Council of Majorca's roads department have already started their assessment of the situation.