Palma is planning more bus stops in order to disperse cruise passengers and so avoid "saturation". 10-05-2016 Gabriel Alomar

On Friday there was a meeting between representatives of cruise ship operators and of Palma town hall which was also attended by the director of Palma365, Pedro Homar, and the Balearic Ports Authority's planning director, Jorge Nasarre.



The meeting considered the introduction of measures adopted by the town hall last summer to ease the flows of cruise ship passengers coming into the city. A key one was the establishment of four stops for cruise passenger buses, an initiative which the cruise industry is said to have looked upon very positively.



More stops are therefore being contemplated, and they won't solely be for cruise passenger services; buses for tourists already in Majorca and visiting Palma would also use them. The city's EMT bus service, which provides the cruise ship routes, carried 47,000 cruise passengers last year.



Mayor José Hila said that the town hall is continuing to work in ensuring co-existence between tourists and residents. To this end, further meetings with tourism industry representatives will be held over the next few weeks.