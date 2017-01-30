Flooding which occurred in the Pla de Sant Jordi. 22-01-2017 @EMAYA_Palma

The Majorca Farmers Union has attacked the national government for having "blatantly and manifestly" mocked Balearic farmers through its decree of emergency measures for damage caused by floods. The union says that the conditions set in these measures prevent aid coming to the Balearics. It has expressed its disappointment with the government, which it suggests is "having a laugh".



The conditions, the union explains, establish that aid will only be for farmers with insured crops and which have damage to non-insurable elements, something which is "practically non-existent" in the Balearics, as the damage has essentially been to insurable crops. Moreover, the union says neither will there be tax benefits since exemptions to property tax can only be in cases where damaged crops are not covered by any type of public or private insurance. Given there isn't property tax on crops, this is "purely rhetoric".



With regard to special reductions to income tax and IVA (VAT) for exceptional agricultural situations, the union adds that the government is not committing to anything above the usual.