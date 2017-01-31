Transport
Bus fast lanes' plan is a "joke" say the PP
Marga Prohens, the Partido Popular's parliamentary spokesperson, has described the plan to turn stretches of motorway central reservations into bus fast lanes as a joke. It is an initiative, she suggests, to cover up the chaos in public transport, with a reduction in the number of stops in order that the citizens can get more exercise.
"This government is making cuts to public transport and is introducing side issues like the central reservations and bus services to tourist resorts in order to disguise its ineptitude."
Criticism isn't coming only from the PP. Antoni Bauzá of the CAEB's taxi association believes that seven million euros to go on the central reservations would be better spent in other ways in order to make public transport more efficient.
However, the federation for transport companies is taking the government's side. Spokesperson Salvador Servera says that the government is responding to an historical demand and to one that was presented to all political parties prior to the last election. "In the same way that new roads are now built to incorporate bike lanes, we are asking that they also include fast lanes for buses and vehicles with high occupancy." (The plan for the fast lanes would also apply to vehicles with a minimum of three passengers.)
Environmentalists GOB have greeted the proposal positively but believe that the most important thing is to not increase the number of lanes and the capacity for private vehicles. "It is a good measure but not enough. What would make greater sense would be for the Council of Majorca to not create new infrastructure."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Julian Simms / Hace 8 minutes
What has world population growth got to do with the grass centres ?.
Are you suggesting that we should build refugee camps on them ?.
zaax / Hace about 3 hours
How about a train link to the airport, which would get tourist traffic off the road & reduce the polution levels
Sara / Hace about 8 hours
These beautiful grass centres do need to go as the population of Mallorca will only ever increase due to World population growth. I have always felt they were dangerous especially for the garden teams who trim them. We will only continue to see more congestion on the roads. We all want cars and need them as public transport is not frequent enough. We have already seen this happening. However, I would not open up for the use of only buses it should be open for all.