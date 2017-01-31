Crime
Another major police drugs operation in Sa Pobla
Following on from an operation of 10 January, the Guardia Civil yesterday took further action against the sale of drugs. The earlier operation was centred on Sa Pobla - fourteen people were arrested (twelve Moroccans and two Spaniards) and charged with belonging to a criminal organisation and with the trafficking of drugs. Sa Pobla was the focus once more, as some one hundred officers launched the operation at 6am.
Five properties in Sa Pobla were raided as was one in Muro and another in Alcudia. Seven arrests (all Moroccans) were made and more are anticipated. Seven sales points have been closed down as a result of the latest operation.
During the first phase of Operation Tiliuin, a kilo of cocaine was seized along with half a kilo of marijuana, 18.000 euros in cash and eight vehicles after ten properties were raided.
Various quantities of drugs and cash were seized during yesterday’s operation in which the Guardia Civil were supported by customs officials, riot police in the event of a backlash, sniffer dogs and a helicopter which provided aerial cover.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Julian Simms / Hace less than a minute
Moroccans ?. Weren´t they supposed to come here to work and contribute so that older people could collect their pensions ?. On the bright side, they are most probably making enough money to send their numerous kids to private schools and private clinics. Or is that just wishful thinking ?.