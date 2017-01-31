Guardia Civil officers during yesterday's operation in Sa Pobla. 31-01-2017 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Following on from an operation of 10 January, the Guardia Civil yesterday took further action against the sale of drugs. The earlier operation was centred on Sa Pobla - fourteen people were arrested (twelve Moroccans and two Spaniards) and charged with belonging to a criminal organisation and with the trafficking of drugs. Sa Pobla was the focus once more, as some one hundred officers launched the operation at 6am.



Five properties in Sa Pobla were raided as was one in Muro and another in Alcudia. Seven arrests (all Moroccans) were made and more are anticipated. Seven sales points have been closed down as a result of the latest operation.



During the first phase of Operation Tiliuin, a kilo of cocaine was seized along with half a kilo of marijuana, 18.000 euros in cash and eight vehicles after ten properties were raided.



Various quantities of drugs and cash were seized during yesterday’s operation in which the Guardia Civil were supported by customs officials, riot police in the event of a backlash, sniffer dogs and a helicopter which provided aerial cover.