Taxi driver representatives talking to the media yesterday. 01-02-2017

Transport minister Marc Pons and the regional government are resisting calls from taxi driver associations to scrap the plan for tourist resort bus services this summer. The government is insisting that the bus services will start on 1 May as scheduled.



The drivers, who have announced their intention to jam roads as a form of protest, will stage a different type of protest - and the first - on 15 February. This will be a demonstration outside the transport ministry and the Consolat de la Mar government HQ. The drivers have also announced that there will be no night services over Easter and that they plan to present an appeal for legal review of the bus services' plan.



Pons, they say, has been lying to them, and they stress that they have presented alternatives to the bus services. They believe that the most appropriate measure would be to have shuttle buses from the airport to the intermodal station in Palma (from where tourists could take existing routes to resorts).