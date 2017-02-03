Crime
Over thirty arrests for burglary in Palma last month
In January the National Police arrested 36 people who had committed burglaries in Palma, 30 of them from commercial establishments and six from houses. As a result of the arrests, the police have been able to clear up 70% of the burglaries.
Some of those detained were involved in more than one crime, and those with previous convictions are among several who have been sent to prison. One of the targets for the burglaries was the headquarters of an association for the disabled. Eight break-ins had caused a good deal of alarm in the area and unease among those responsible for the association. They couldn't understand why a centre for providing a social service would be a target.
One of those arrested was charged with six robberies from establishments such as cafes and hairdressers; these were in the centre of the city and along the Paseo Marítimo. The individual concerned was travelling from Manacor to commit the crimes.
Other actions included one against a group of minors, all of them with previous offences and habitual burglars. Several of them have been placed in a reform centre.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.