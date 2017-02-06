Damage in Palma. 06-02-2017

By midday today, the emergency services in the Balearics had attended to 286 incidents (245 in Majorca) caused by the high winds and rough seas. These were principally because of fallen trees and fallen masonry from buildings, but the wind and turbulent seas also caused problems with fishing and other boats.



While mostly all of Majorca was affected in some way, the greatest number of incidents were in Palma - 90 in all. In Calvia there were seventeen, in Alcudia fifteen.



In Portocolom on Sunday, a fallen pine tree damaged electricity and telephone cables as well as damage to the fronts of properties and a parked car. Majorca's fire service was brought in to remove the tree. In Manacor, the Avda. Tren was cordoned off while a fire crew took care of a sign on an old factory that was on the point of falling down.



In Montuiri, Civil Protection volunteers had to deal with fallen trees and street lights as well as with collapsed walls along roads and rural ways. The MA-3140 between Sencelles and Pina had to be closed today because of a fallen power line. In Capdepera, access to Canyamel was cut by a fallen pine, and two residents had to be put in a hotel after a tree crashed onto their property.



The highest wind speed - one of 134 kph - was registered in Alfabia, while winds of an average of 90kph continued to blow yesterday. Aemet maintained its amber alert for coastal areas. Gale force eight winds were blowing from the northwest and generating waves of up to five metres.



On Sunday, three flights had to be diverted from Palma because of the wind. Flights were operating normally today. Various services from Palma, Alcudia and Ciutadella ports were cancelled today.