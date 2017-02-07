Society
Winnifred Zbrozek dies in Palma aged 100
We give thanks for Winnie’s long life, dying as she did just before her 101st birthday.
She lived in Majorca for many years following the sudden death of her husband during the 1960s and has been a part of the English community here and a member of St. Philip and James Church in Palma.
Winnie lived for some time at the Hotel Horizonte and more recently at the Residencia Fontsana where she received professional care in her senior years.
Winnie was a lively character, sometimes worried about her advancing years, but always ready to talk to and to befriend people.
She took part in church social life and Age Concern events at every opportunity and enjoyed the company of others.
Her resilience and energy will be missed by many.
